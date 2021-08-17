Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

MEJHY remained flat at $$15.69 on Tuesday. Meiji has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63.

Get Meiji alerts:

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.