Meme Trading Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $681.60 or 0.01487311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and $3.92 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.45 or 0.00435223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.