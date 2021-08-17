Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $3,608.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00443903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $723.95 or 0.01575872 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.