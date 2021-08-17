Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mesoblast and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 28.44 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -9.53 Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 71.56 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -16.67

Mesoblast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,774.77% -19.82% -15.09% Vir Biotechnology -162.75% -40.77% -29.33%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.73, suggesting that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mesoblast and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20 Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 103.90%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 55.70%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

