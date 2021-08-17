Meta Price Down 19.5% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

