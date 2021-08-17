MetaHash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 3% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,903,004,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,732,947,358 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.