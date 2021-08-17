Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Hits Market Cap of $13.09 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $182,453.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

