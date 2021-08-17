Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.59 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $127,331.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

