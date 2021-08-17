Method Finance (MTHD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $142,466.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $142,466.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

