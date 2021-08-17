Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

B4B3 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.40. The company has a market cap of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 39.86.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

