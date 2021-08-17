MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, HSBC upgraded MGM China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get MGM China alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.