MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 2.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 264,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 226,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.