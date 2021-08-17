Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 337.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

