Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 12.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $294.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

