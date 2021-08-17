Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.