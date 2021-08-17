Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 337.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $294.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

