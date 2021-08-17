Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,964. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $563.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

