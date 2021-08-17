Mike Crawley Buys 1,000 Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$1.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 614,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,174. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.34 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The firm has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.36.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

NPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.