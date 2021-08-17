Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of MLSS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 248,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,919. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

