Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 224,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $114.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.