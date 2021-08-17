Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Update

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Millennium Cell stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,494. Millennium Cell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc develops hydrogen battery technology. It develops hydrogen batteries comprised of a fuel cell and its proprietary hydrogen storage technology for use in portable electronic devices for the military, industrial, medical and consumer electronics markets. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

