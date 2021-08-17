Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,647 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

