Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 536.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Valhi worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VHI opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.