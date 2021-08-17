Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $2,613,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Zepp Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

