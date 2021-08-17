Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

