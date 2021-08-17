Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Get Forian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forian in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 8,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 3,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,714 shares of company stock valued at $239,633 over the last ninety days.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.