Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,056 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kronos Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 74.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE KRO opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

