Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,255 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VSE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

VSEC opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $603.69 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

