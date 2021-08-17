Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Broadwind worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,912 shares of company stock worth $213,407. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

