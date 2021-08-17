Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of RadNet worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

