Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,656,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,421,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,467,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,066,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after buying an additional 1,260,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

