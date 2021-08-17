Millennium Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,084 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Natus Medical worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,542,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $859.42 million, a PE ratio of 629.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,191 shares of company stock worth $959,516. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

