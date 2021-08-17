Millennium Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 156,441 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $137.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

