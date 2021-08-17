Millennium Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 244,331 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vera Bradley worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $126,001.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,669.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,517.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,262 shares of company stock worth $3,423,076. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.