Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of DMC Global worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $13,892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BOOM stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

