Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

