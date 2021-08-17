Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of HighPeak Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPK opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

