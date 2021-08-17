Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 459,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

