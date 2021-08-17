Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

