Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of American Finance Trust worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

