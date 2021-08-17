Millennium Management LLC Sells 129,287 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

SBTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

