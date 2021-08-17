Millennium Management LLC Sells 187,010 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 20.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Post by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

