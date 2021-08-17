Millennium Management LLC Sells 261,434 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Realogy worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,012 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLGY opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

