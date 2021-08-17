Millennium Management LLC Sells 57,115 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

