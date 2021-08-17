Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

