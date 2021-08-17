Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vistra by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

