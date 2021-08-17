Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veru by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.33 million, a P/E ratio of -716.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

