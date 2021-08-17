Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.66. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

