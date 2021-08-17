Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 149,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

