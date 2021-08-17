MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $5.31 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $199,107.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00011828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00420917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $635.61 or 0.01414531 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,766,227 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

